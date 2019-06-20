NTA NET 2019 Exam Begins Today: Check Dates, Timing, Syllabus and Emerging Key Developments of National Eligibility Test
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the National Eligibility Test 2019 entrance examination for the June session.
Representative image.
NTA NET 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the national level National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 entrance examination for June session. The NET 2019 or also popularly known as NTA NET 2019 will be held on June 20-21 and June 24-28 in computer-based test format. In past years, the UGC NET has seen a series of transformation. The NTA NET Exam 2019 will also see a change in the paper pattern, syllabus, and test time duration.
Here we have compiled the emerging key developments of National Eligibility Test (NET) exam till time now-
NTA NET Test Centers: This year, NTA set up NTA NET June 2019 exam centre in Srinagar. Reportedly, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in 615 NTA NET 2019 centres, in 237 cities. The timing NTA NET June 2019 examination for the first shift is of 9:30 am - 12:30 pm and from 2:30 to 5:30 pm the second shift paper will conclude.
Exam Mode: Since NTA NET 2018, the examination was transitioned to computer-based test format. The current NTA NET 2019 June session will take place in online mode. However, the break between Paper 1 and II is chucked out. The duration of NTA NET 2019 is 180 minutes.
Revamped Syllabus: An updated syllabus for several subjects was released by the National Testing Agency.
The NET 2019 result is scheduled for July 15. Prior to this, the NET 2019 answer key will be published and its date is yet to be announced.
