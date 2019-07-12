NTA NET 2019: National Testing Agency to Declare NET June Result On July 15 at ntanet.nic.in
The result will be declared on the basis of NTA NET June final answer key 2019. Further, NET June 2019 result is calculated on the basis of raw scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the NET 2019 result on July 15 (Monday). The exam convener NTA will publish the NTA NET result 2019, NET June 2019 result at its official website ntanet.nic.in.
On July 15, the National Testing Agency will host a direct link for download of NTA NET result 2019. Candidates who qualify the national level National Eligibility Test (NET) will be eligible to apply for direct admission in doctoral courses. The NTA NET 2019 score is also considered for granting Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) offered under various schemes by several educational and research institutes.
The National Eligibility Test (NET 2019) entrance exam was conducted in computer-based-test format between June 20 and June 26. The NET Preliminary 2019 Answer Key was released on July 1 and challenge against it was accepted till July 3.
NTA NET 2019 Result: Steps to check NET June 2019 Scores
The NET June 2019 result will be available only in online mode. The percentage of scores secured in the NET 2019 June result can checked by following the below-given steps at the homepage of National Testing Agency.
Step 1- Visit the homepage of National Testing Agency (NTA): ntanet.nic.in
Step 2- On homepage, you will get a tab reading ‘NET June 2019 Result’
Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details
Step 4- The NTA NET 2019 Result, NET June 2019 Result in PDF file will open. Download and take a printout if needed
