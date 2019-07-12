Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

NTA NET 2019: National Testing Agency to Declare NET June Result On July 15 at ntanet.nic.in

The result will be declared on the basis of NTA NET June final answer key 2019. Further, NET June 2019 result is calculated on the basis of raw scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NTA NET 2019: National Testing Agency to Declare NET June Result On July 15 at ntanet.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the NET 2019 result on July 15 (Monday). The exam convener NTA will publish the NTA NET result 2019, NET June 2019 result at its official website ntanet.nic.in.

The result will be declared on the basis of NTA NET June final answer key 2019. Further, NET June 2019 result is calculated on the basis of raw scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores.

On July 15, the National Testing Agency will host a direct link for download of NTA NET result 2019. Candidates who qualify the national level National Eligibility Test (NET) will be eligible to apply for direct admission in doctoral courses. The NTA NET 2019 score is also considered for granting Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) offered under various schemes by several educational and research institutes.

The National Eligibility Test (NET 2019) entrance exam was conducted in computer-based-test format between June 20 and June 26. The NET Preliminary 2019 Answer Key was released on July 1 and challenge against it was accepted till July 3.

NTA NET 2019 Result: Steps to check NET June 2019 Scores

The NET June 2019 result will be available only in online mode. The percentage of scores secured in the NET 2019 June result can checked by following the below-given steps at the homepage of National Testing Agency.

Step 1- Visit the homepage of National Testing Agency (NTA): ntanet.nic.in

Step 2- On homepage, you will get a tab reading ‘NET June 2019 Result’

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4- The NTA NET 2019 Result, NET June 2019 Result in PDF file will open. Download and take a printout if needed

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram