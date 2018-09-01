NTA Practice Centre Registration for UGC NET 2018 & JEE Mains 2019 Begins at nta.ac.in, Register Now

NTA Practice Centre Registration has begun today on the official website of the National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in. NTA has introduced Practice Centres for candidates gearing up for various National Level Entrance Exams like UGC NET, JEE, NEET, GPAT, CMAT, etc. NTA has begun its maiden foray today by commencing the Online Registration for UGC NET December 2018 and JEE Main I January 2019.Candidates appearing for the same can apply for Student Registration by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://nta.ac.inStep 2 – Click on Student RegistrationStep 3 – Click on Sign in with Google, Continue with Facebook or Mobile LoginStep 4 – Fill the application form and register yourself.The National Testing Agency (NTA) - a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization has been created to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions to ensure international standards, efficiency, transparency and error free delivery. The agency aims to develop, administer and mark about 150 lakh candidates annually across the country and abroad in more than 500 cities and 5000 test centres.