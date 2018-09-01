English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NTA Practice Centre Registration for UGC NET 2018 & JEE Mains 2019 Begins at nta.ac.in, Register Now
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
NTA Practice Centre Registration has begun today on the official website of the National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in. NTA has introduced Practice Centres for candidates gearing up for various National Level Entrance Exams like UGC NET, JEE, NEET, GPAT, CMAT, etc. NTA has begun its maiden foray today by commencing the Online Registration for UGC NET December 2018 and JEE Main I January 2019.
How to register for NTA Practice Centre Registration?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://nta.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on Student Registration
Step 3 – Click on Sign in with Google, Continue with Facebook or Mobile Login
Step 4 – Fill the application form and register yourself.
About National Testing Agency (NTA):
The National Testing Agency (NTA) - a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization has been created to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions to ensure international standards, efficiency, transparency and error free delivery. The agency aims to develop, administer and mark about 150 lakh candidates annually across the country and abroad in more than 500 cities and 5000 test centres.
