NTA Reactivates Online Portal to Download AILET 2020 Admit Card till 2 pm Today

The National Testing Agency has re-opened the link to download the All India Law Entrance Test Admit Card 2020 on official website nludelhi.ac.in. The candidates who have not downloaded the AILET Admit Card 2020 till now can download the hall ticket using their registration number and date of birth till 2pm on September 23.

NTA will conduct the AILET 2020 Exam on September 26, 2020, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their AILET admit card 2020 to the exam centre. AILET 2020 Hall ticket will contain details like candidate’s roll no, exam centre name, exam time, exam duration and other details.

AILET Admit Card 2020: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NLU Delhi, nludelhi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on "AILET 2020 admit card notification link"

Step 3: Click on AILET admit card link

Step 4: Enter the form ID and Password

Step 5: AILET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of it

Candidates can download their admit card for AILET 2020 directly by clicking on the link

According to the official notification released by NTA, candidates who had not selected the exam city and test centre earlier can download the AILET Admit Card 2020 on or before September 23, 2020. NTA or NLU Delhi will not provide any further extension in date or any additional test centres in any city apart from the test centres that have been already available.

The notification reads, “The candidates will be required to select the city and test centre from the available options/slots only. No other request in this regard shall be attended/responded by the University/NTA.”

In case of any difficulty, candidates can immediately contact the exam officials at nlu@nta.ac.in or call at 8287471852, 8178359845, 8882356803, 9650173668, 9599676953 from 9:00 am till 6 pm only.