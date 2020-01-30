Take the pledge to vote

NTA Releases CMAT, GPAT Question Paper and Response Sheet for 2020 at nta.nic.in

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) used to conduct these two exams till 2018. However, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) decided to hand over this task to National Testing Agency.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released question papers and candidate response sheets for NTA CMAT and GPAT 2020. The NTA Common Management Admission Test Question Paper 2020, NTA Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test Question Paper 2020 was released on its official website.

For computer-based CMAT, click on the direct link , while for GPAT, click on the direct link.

GPAT 2020 exam was conducted in 107 cities in 32 states/UTs on January 28, while CMAT 2020 paper was also held on the same day in 104 cities in 30 States/UTs. More than 50,000 candidates had registered for GPAT 2020, whereas more than 74,000 applied for CMAT 2020.

The question paper and response sheet for both the examination – CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 – can be viewed and downloaded till February 2 up to 5pm only. One should not forget to download GPAT and CMAT question paper and response sheet since they will not be available after 5 pm on February 2.

CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 results are expected to be declared on February 7.

CMAT is a national level test conducted for admission to management programmes, while GPAT is held for entry into M.Pharm programmes.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) used to conduct these two exams till 2018. However, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) decided to hand over this task to National Testing Agency.

