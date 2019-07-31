NTA Releases IGNOU OPENMAT Answer Key 2019 @nta.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
NTA IGNOU OPENMAT Answer Key 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key 2019, of IGNOU OPENMAT. The exam-conducting agency released the NTA IGNOU OPENMAT Answer Key 2019, along with the NTA IGNOU OPENMAT Question Paper 2019 on its official website. As per a notification released by NTA, the uploaded the Question paper and draft Answer Key will available for two days, July 30 & July 31, till 5 pm.
All the candidates who appeared for NTA IGNOU MBA (OPENMAT) & B.Ed Exam 2019 can check the OPENMAT Answer Key 2019 on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
The NTA IGNOU MBA (OPENMAT) & B Ed Exam 2019 was conducted on July 27 across 135 centres in the country. As per the official notification, the candidates can challenge the IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 Answer Key by paying an online sum of Rs 1000 for each question challenged. If the challenged answer will be found correct, the processed fee will be refunded.
NTA IGNOU OPENMAT Answer Key 2019: Here’s How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to IGNOU OPENMAT link
Step 3: You will be redirected to IGNOU MBA (OPENMAT) & B.Ed Exam window
Step 4: Click on Answer Key Challenge for OPENMAT/ B.Ed as needed
Step 5: Log-in using your Application ID and Password
Step 6: Once logged-in, the answer key will appear on screen
Step 7: Download the NTA IGNOU Answer Key and save it for future use.
