NTA Starts JEE Main 2021 Registration Process at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Jan 16 Last Date to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021 on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. All the interested and eligible candidates can submit the JEE main 2021 application form till January 16, 2021. For the coming year, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in multiple sessions from February to May.

JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted as follows:

First session - from February 23 to 26, 2021 Second session - from March 15 to 18, 2021 Third session - from April 27 to 30, 2021 Fourth session - from May 24 to 28, 2021

Click on the link to read the JEE main information bulletin.

JEE Main 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

1. Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed class 12 (senior secondary) from any recognised board or university. Those who’ll have their 12th board exam in 2021 are also eligible to apply.

2. Age limit: There is no specified age limit criteria to appear for JEE main 2021.

JEE Main 2021 online application form: How to fill

Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the tab which reads ‘Apply for JEE Main 2021’ A new page will be opened, click on new registration Enter the required details carefully and upload the documents and submit Make the payment of JEE main 2021 application fee and submit

The JEE main 2021 application fee varies according to the category of candidates. The male candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1300, while female candidates will have to pay Rs 650. Once the JEE main 2021 application form is submitted, candidates are advised to keep a copy of application form as well as application number or registration number safely.

Candidates can also fill the JEE main 2021 application form directly from the link here.