NTA to Begin UGC NET, CSIR NET 2019 Registration Today at ntanet.nic.in; How to Apply

The CSIR UGC NET's official website at ntanet.nic.in will open when the application process starts. The National Testing Agency will conduct NET 2019 from December 2nd to December.

Updated:September 9, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Representative image.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application process for UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET examination for December term on Monday. The UGC NET application process can be done through nta.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to appear for NET in the month of December can do the same at ntanet.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET's official website will open when the application process starts. The National Testing Agency will conduct NET 2019 from December 2nd to December. The CSIR UGC NET examination is scheduled for December 15.

The National Testing Agency will release CSIR UGC NET Admit Card on October 9 and the UGC NET December Result will be declared on December 31.

UGC NET 2019: How to fill the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'NTA UGC NET 2019 December registration'

Step 3: A new window will open, fill in all the required information, upload your photograph and signature

Step 4: Make fee payment

Step 5: Click on submit

Candidates are asked to keep their registration number and password carefully as they will need it at the time of NTA NET 2019 admit card download.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

