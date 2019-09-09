NTA to Begin UGC NET, CSIR NET 2019 Registration Today at ntanet.nic.in; How to Apply
The CSIR UGC NET's official website at ntanet.nic.in will open when the application process starts. The National Testing Agency will conduct NET 2019 from December 2nd to December.
Representative image.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application process for UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET examination for December term on Monday. The UGC NET application process can be done through nta.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to appear for NET in the month of December can do the same at ntanet.nic.in.
The CSIR UGC NET's official website will open when the application process starts. The National Testing Agency will conduct NET 2019 from December 2nd to December. The CSIR UGC NET examination is scheduled for December 15.
The National Testing Agency will release CSIR UGC NET Admit Card on October 9 and the UGC NET December Result will be declared on December 31.
UGC NET 2019: How to fill the application process:
Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'NTA UGC NET 2019 December registration'
Step 3: A new window will open, fill in all the required information, upload your photograph and signature
Step 4: Make fee payment
Step 5: Click on submit
Candidates are asked to keep their registration number and password carefully as they will need it at the time of NTA NET 2019 admit card download.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'You Were Booing Me For a Reason': US Open Runner-up Daniil Medvedev Says he Fought Like Hell
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
- Loch Ness Monster May Just Be a Large Eel, Find Scientists In New DNA Study
- Weekly Tech Recap: JioFiber Launch, Android 10 Release, Apple iPhone Event and More
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings