NTA to Release ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card for UG, PG Courses on June 17 at ntaicar.nic.in, Check Steps, Links Here

ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially release the Admit Card 2019 for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admissions from June 17 onwards. According to an official notification issued by ICAR, the ICAR AIEEA and ICAR UG Admit Card, ICAR JRF/SRF Admit Card and ICAR PG Admit Card will be available on the official website from June 17.

As per the notification, the delay in the release of AIEEA Admit Card is caused due to the extension of date for the correction in the application form. While the last date for correction in ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2019 was June 8, it has now been extended for six days, concluding on June 14 (Friday) at 5 pm.

According to NTA’s latest official circular, the download of the admit card will start on June 17 while the ICAR AIEEA Entrance Examination 2019 will be held on July 1. The ICAR UG Admit Card 2019, ICAR JRF/SRF 2019 Admit Card and ICAR PG Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded from the official website of National Testing Agency at ntaicar.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card: Steps to download ICAR AIEEA UG, PG 2019 Hall Tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website at ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and submit the details

Step 4: The ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card can be viewed and downloaded

Step 5: Take a printout and check the information printed on it

In case of any discrepancies, candidates can contact the examination authorities by dropping an email at icarnta@gmail.com or call the helpline numbers 7827980287, 7827980288.