Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NTA to Release ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card for UG, PG Courses on June 17 at ntaicar.nic.in, Check Steps, Links Here

National Testing Agency will release ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on the website ntaicar.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NTA to Release ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card for UG, PG Courses on June 17 at ntaicar.nic.in, Check Steps, Links Here
Representative image.
Loading...

ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially release the Admit Card 2019 for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admissions from June 17 onwards. According to an official notification issued by ICAR, the ICAR AIEEA and ICAR UG Admit Card, ICAR JRF/SRF Admit Card and ICAR PG Admit Card will be available on the official website from June 17.

As per the notification, the delay in the release of AIEEA Admit Card is caused due to the extension of date for the correction in the application form. While the last date for correction in ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2019 was June 8, it has now been extended for six days, concluding on June 14 (Friday) at 5 pm.

According to NTA’s latest official circular, the download of the admit card will start on June 17 while the ICAR AIEEA Entrance Examination 2019 will be held on July 1. The ICAR UG Admit Card 2019, ICAR JRF/SRF 2019 Admit Card and ICAR PG Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded from the official website of National Testing Agency at ntaicar.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card: Steps to download ICAR AIEEA UG, PG 2019 Hall Tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website at ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and submit the details

Step 4: The ICAR AIEEA 2019 Admit Card can be viewed and downloaded

Step 5: Take a printout and check the information printed on it

In case of any discrepancies, candidates can contact the examination authorities by dropping an email at icarnta@gmail.com or call the helpline numbers 7827980287, 7827980288.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram