NTA UGC NET 2019: June Exam Notification Out on ntanet.nic.in. How to Apply

The online application forms for UGC NET 2019 June examination would begin on March 1 (today) and on the official website at ntanet.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
NTA UGC NET 2019 | Notification for UGC NET 2019 June examination has been released by the National Testing Agency or NTA. The online application forms for UGC NET 2019 June examination would begin on March 1 (today) and on the official website at ntanet.nic.in.

The application process for NTA UGC NET 2019 would close on March 30, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply for Assistant Professorship or/and Junior Research Fellowship, JRF online. The last date for payment of fees for UGC NET 2019 is April 1, 2019.

How to apply for UGC NET 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official website at ntanet.nic.in
Step 2. Go through the official notification to check the eligibility criteria.
Step 3. After checking the eligibility, candidates can apply online for UGC NET 2019 June exam.

The link for UGC NET 2019 registration would be activated soon. Fill in the online application form, upload the signature and image and pay the fees.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
