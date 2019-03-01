English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NTA UGC NET 2019: June Exam Notification Out on ntanet.nic.in. How to Apply
The online application forms for UGC NET 2019 June examination would begin on March 1 (today) and on the official website at ntanet.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
NTA UGC NET 2019 | Notification for UGC NET 2019 June examination has been released by the National Testing Agency or NTA. The online application forms for UGC NET 2019 June examination would begin on March 1 (today) and on the official website at ntanet.nic.in.
The application process for NTA UGC NET 2019 would close on March 30, 2019.
Interested candidates can apply for Assistant Professorship or/and Junior Research Fellowship, JRF online. The last date for payment of fees for UGC NET 2019 is April 1, 2019.
How to apply for UGC NET 2019:
Step 1. Visit the official website at ntanet.nic.in
Step 2. Go through the official notification to check the eligibility criteria.
Step 3. After checking the eligibility, candidates can apply online for UGC NET 2019 June exam.
The link for UGC NET 2019 registration would be activated soon. Fill in the online application form, upload the signature and image and pay the fees.
The application process for NTA UGC NET 2019 would close on March 30, 2019.
Interested candidates can apply for Assistant Professorship or/and Junior Research Fellowship, JRF online. The last date for payment of fees for UGC NET 2019 is April 1, 2019.
How to apply for UGC NET 2019:
Step 1. Visit the official website at ntanet.nic.in
Step 2. Go through the official notification to check the eligibility criteria.
Step 3. After checking the eligibility, candidates can apply online for UGC NET 2019 June exam.
The link for UGC NET 2019 registration would be activated soon. Fill in the online application form, upload the signature and image and pay the fees.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Captain Marvel Fake Reviews, Rotten Tomatoes Ban Pre Release Comments
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Pujara & Raina Struggle; Mumbai & Karnataka Post Battling Wins
- 'Feeling good' - Smith Back in Nets After Elbow Surgery
- Ed Sheeran Marries Childhood Sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a Secret Ceremony: Reports
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results