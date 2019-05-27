English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019 to Be Released Soon; How to Download at ntanet.nic.in
Candidates can download their NET Admit Card 2019 or UGC NET Admit Card 2019 from the National Testing Agency’s official website at ntanet.nic.in
Representative image.
Loading...
NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019 | The National Testing Agency will release the admit card for national level Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship ‘National Eligibility Test’ or NET Examination today (May 27) anytime soon. Candidates can download their NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 from the National Testing Agency’s official website ntanet.nic.in. Still, the specific time for release of UGC NET Admit Card 2019 is not told by the NTA. An online window facilitating the download of NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 will too be activated at NTA’s homepage today. Candidates should keep checking the NTA’s homepage today on frequent basis.
The July session of National Testing Agency National Eligibility Test 2019 Examination will be conducted completely in online format on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 in two shifts. Candidates have to take two papers. The 2019 UGC NET’s Ist paper is common aptitude and the UGC NET’s IInd paper is candidate’s PG subject.
NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019: Steps to download your July NET E-Hall Ticket
Candidates who are going to appear for the can download the NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019from NTA’s homepage by following the below listed steps-
Step 1-Visit the official website of NTA ntanet.nic.in
Step 2- Click UGC NET June 2019 Admit Card link
Step 3- On candidate login window, enter the needed details
Step 4- Your NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download and take a print out
In case of any issue in downloading the NET Admit Card 2019, candidates can drop a mail at: ugcnet-nta@nic.in or also call at the Helpline No.: 8076535482, 7703859909.
Candidates have to show and submit their NET June Admit Card 2019, at the UGC NTA NET 2019 exam center. Without, the NET Admit Card 2019 no candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam and duplicate NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 will also not be provided.
Earlier, the release of NTA NET Admit Card for July NET 2019 Examination session was scheduled for May 15. The release of NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 was extended to May and reason behind the move was not officially communicated.
The July session of National Testing Agency National Eligibility Test 2019 Examination will be conducted completely in online format on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 in two shifts. Candidates have to take two papers. The 2019 UGC NET’s Ist paper is common aptitude and the UGC NET’s IInd paper is candidate’s PG subject.
NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019: Steps to download your July NET E-Hall Ticket
Candidates who are going to appear for the can download the NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019from NTA’s homepage by following the below listed steps-
Step 1-Visit the official website of NTA ntanet.nic.in
Step 2- Click UGC NET June 2019 Admit Card link
Step 3- On candidate login window, enter the needed details
Step 4- Your NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Download and take a print out
In case of any issue in downloading the NET Admit Card 2019, candidates can drop a mail at: ugcnet-nta@nic.in or also call at the Helpline No.: 8076535482, 7703859909.
Candidates have to show and submit their NET June Admit Card 2019, at the UGC NTA NET 2019 exam center. Without, the NET Admit Card 2019 no candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam and duplicate NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 will also not be provided.
Earlier, the release of NTA NET Admit Card for July NET 2019 Examination session was scheduled for May 15. The release of NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 was extended to May and reason behind the move was not officially communicated.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Respects to Veeru Devgan
- RIP Neerav Patel, Pioneer of Gujarati Dalit Literature Whose Death Didn't Make Headlines
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
-
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results