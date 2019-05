NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019 to Be Released Soon; How to Download at ntanet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will release the admit card for national level Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship ‘National Eligibility Test’ or NET Examination today (May 27) anytime soon. Candidates can download their NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 from the National Testing Agency’s official website ntanet.nic.in . Still, the specific time for release of UGC NET Admit Card 2019 is not told by the NTA. An online window facilitating the download of NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 will too be activated at NTA’s homepage today. Candidates should keep checking the NTA’s homepage today on frequent basis.The July session of National Testing Agency National Eligibility Test 2019 Examination will be conducted completely in online format on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 in two shifts. Candidates have to take two papers. The 2019 UGC NET’s Ist paper is common aptitude and the UGC NET’s IInd paper is candidate’s PG subject.NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019: Steps to download your July NET E-Hall TicketCandidates who are going to appear for the can download the NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019from NTA’s homepage by following the below listed steps-Step 1-Visit the official website of NTA ntanet.nic.in Step 2- Click UGC NET June 2019 Admit Card linkStep 3- On candidate login window, enter the needed detailsStep 4- Your NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screenStep 5- Download and take a print outIn case of any issue in downloading the NET Admit Card 2019, candidates can drop a mail at: ugcnet-nta@nic.in or also call at the Helpline No.:Candidates have to show and submit their NET June Admit Card 2019, at the UGC NTA NET 2019 exam center. Without, the NET Admit Card 2019 no candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam and duplicate NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 will also not be provided.Earlier, the release of NTA NET Admit Card for July NET 2019 Examination session was scheduled for May 15. The release of NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 was extended to May and reason behind the move was not officially communicated.