1-min read

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Result Expected Today

Candidates, who had appeared for the UGC NET 2019 examination, will be able to download their NET December 2019 Result once released.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
NTA UGC NET December 2019 Result Expected Today
(Image: News18.com)

NTA UGC NET Results | The National Testing Agency will announce NTA NET Result 2019 for December examination on Tuesday, December 31. The NTA UGC NET December 2019 Result will be released by the National Testing Agency on its official website. The examination conducting authority National Testing Agency had concluded the week-long NTA National Entrance Test 2019 on December 6, Friday. Candidates, who had appeared for the UGC NET 2019 examination, will be able to download their NET December 2019 Result once released. Candidates should keep their admit card handy as they will be asked to enter their registration number and password to check the score.

UGC NET December Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Search for UGC NET December Result 2019 link and click on it

Step 3: Enter your registration number/roll number and password

Step 4: Download NTA NET Result 2019 and take a printout for future use.

On behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Both, in Indian Universities and Colleges. Till June 2018, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of spread across the country. Since Dec 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

