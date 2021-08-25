NTAGI to Meet This Week to Introduce Zycov-D in Covid-19 Immunisation Plan

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation will hold a key meet this week to outline the roadmap for the introduction of DNA-based Zydus Cadila’s vaccine in the general population.

It is expected that the meet will help prepare a plan on how to inculcate and introduce the Zycov-D vaccine in India’s immunisation programme.

It will also look at the prioritisation of beneficiaries as the vaccine has been approved for both adolescents and adults.

There are more than 12 crore adolescents in India in the 12-to-18-year age bracket and around 1% of adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age group are susceptible to severe COVID19 infections, according to a top government official.

The official added that adolescents with comorbidities will be given priority while the introduction of the three-dose vaccine will be done in the general population first.

The needle-free Zycov-D vaccine got Emergency Use Authorization from DCGI on August 20 and as per sources, will be introduced into the vaccination programme in the coming 4-5 weeks. NTAGI will provide the framework for the inoculation of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine will be administered in a three-dose regimen to be taken on days zero, 28th, and 56th through a needle-free system.

The Ahmedabad-based company earlier said it expects to roll out one crore doses per month from October.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here