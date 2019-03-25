English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NTPC Bongaigaon Plant's 3rd Unit to Begin Commercial Operation from Midnight
The two units of 250 MW each of Bongaigaon project in Assam have already been made operational in June 2016 and March 2017. The total capacity of the project is 750 MW (250MWX3).
File photo of NTPC plant.
New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said unit-3 of Bongaigaon thermal power project with 250 MW capacity will begin commercial operation from midnight, which will increase the plant's generation capacity to 750 MW.
"Unit 3 of 250 MW of Bongaigaon Thermal Power Project (3 X 250 MW) will be declared on commercial operation from 00:00 Hrs of March 26, 2019," a company statement said.
According to the statement, with this, the commercial capacity of Bongaigaon Thermal Power Project, NTPC and NTPC Group will become 750 MW, 45,065 MW and 52,206 MW, respectively.
Bongaigaon power plant is the first project of NTPC in the Northeast. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had laid foundation stone for this project in January, 2006
