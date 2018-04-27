GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NTPC Recruitment 2018: 164 Posts, Apply Before May 16

The National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC), New Delhi, has invited applications to fill 164 vacancies for the post of Trainee, Medical Officer, Medical Specialist and Account Associate.

Updated:April 27, 2018, 6:51 PM IST
NTPC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 164 vacancies for the post of Trainee, Medical Officer, Medical Specialist and Account Associate (Fixed Term) has begun on the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC), New Delhi - ntpccareers.net.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ntpccareers.net/
Step 2 - Click on 'Recruitment of ET (Finance), Asst (Chemist Trainee), Medical Officer/ Specialist and Engagement of Associate (Accounts) on fixed term basis' on the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Pay - in - Slip'
Step 4 - Enter the name and take a print out of the same
Step 5 - Deposit application fee in SBI branch, receipt for the same will be provided with Unique Journal Number and a Branch Code
Step 6 - Click on 'Apply'
Step 7 - Fill in application form to complete the registration process
Step 8 - Download the Registration Slip with Unique Registration number and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link:
http://open.ntpccareers.net/201804finchmed/index.php

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs 300
SC/ ST/ PWBD/ XSM Category - NIL

Vacancy Details:
Total Posts - 164
Executive Trainee (Finance) - 47
Assistant Chemistry Trainee - 20
Medical Officer - 35
Medical Specialist - 15
Associate (Account) - 47

Eligibility Criteria:
Executive Trainee (Finance) - The applicant must be a CA/ CWA/ CMA.
Assistant Chemistry Trainee - The applicant must be an M.Sc in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks from recognized University or Institute.
Medical Officer - The applicant must be an MBBS from recognized University or Institute with minimum 2 years of experience after MBBS.
Medical Specialist - The applicant must be an MBBS with MD/MS in Medicine.
Associate (Account) - The applicant must be Inter CA/ CWA/ CMA with 1 year of experience post qualification.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://open.ntpccareers.net/201804finchmed/index_files/adeng.pdf

Age Limit:
Executive Trainee (Finance) - 29 years as on last date of online application.
Assistant Chemistry Trainee - 27 years as on last date of online application.
Medical Specialist - 37 years as on last date of online application.
Associate (Account) - 27 years as on last date of online application.
Age relaxation will be given as per current norms.

Pay Scale:
Executive Trainee (Finance) - Rs 24,900 - Rs 50,500 per month
Assistant Chemistry Trainee - Rs 20,600 per month
Medical Officer - Rs 24,900 - Rs 50,500 per month
Medical Specialist - Rs 24,900 - Rs 54,500 per month
Associate (Account) - Rs 44,000 per month

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Written test followed by Group Discussion or Interview.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
