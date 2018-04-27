NTPC Recruitment 2018: 164 Posts, Apply Before May 16

NTPC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 164 vacancies for the post of Trainee, Medical Officer, Medical Specialist and Account Associate (Fixed Term) has begun on the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC), New Delhi - ntpccareers.net.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ntpccareers.net/Step 2 - Click on 'Recruitment of ET (Finance), Asst (Chemist Trainee), Medical Officer/ Specialist and Engagement of Associate (Accounts) on fixed term basis' on the home pageStep 3 - Click on 'Pay - in - Slip'Step 4 - Enter the name and take a print out of the sameStep 5 - Deposit application fee in SBI branch, receipt for the same will be provided with Unique Journal Number and a Branch CodeStep 6 - Click on 'Apply'Step 7 - Fill in application form to complete the registration processStep 8 - Download the Registration Slip with Unique Registration number and take a print out for future referencehttp://open.ntpccareers.net/201804finchmed/index.phpUnreserved/ OBC Category - Rs 300SC/ ST/ PWBD/ XSM Category - NILTotal Posts - 164Executive Trainee (Finance) - 47Assistant Chemistry Trainee - 20Medical Officer - 35Medical Specialist - 15Associate (Account) - 47Executive Trainee (Finance) - The applicant must be a CA/ CWA/ CMA.Assistant Chemistry Trainee - The applicant must be an M.Sc in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks from recognized University or Institute.Medical Officer - The applicant must be an MBBS from recognized University or Institute with minimum 2 years of experience after MBBS.Medical Specialist - The applicant must be an MBBS with MD/MS in Medicine.Associate (Account) - The applicant must be Inter CA/ CWA/ CMA with 1 year of experience post qualification.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:http://open.ntpccareers.net/201804finchmed/index_files/adeng.pdfExecutive Trainee (Finance) - 29 years as on last date of online application.Assistant Chemistry Trainee - 27 years as on last date of online application.Medical Specialist - 37 years as on last date of online application.Associate (Account) - 27 years as on last date of online application.Age relaxation will be given as per current norms.Executive Trainee (Finance) - Rs 24,900 - Rs 50,500 per monthAssistant Chemistry Trainee - Rs 20,600 per monthMedical Officer - Rs 24,900 - Rs 50,500 per monthMedical Specialist - Rs 24,900 - Rs 54,500 per monthAssociate (Account) - Rs 44,000 per monthCandidates will be selected on the basis of Online Written test followed by Group Discussion or Interview.