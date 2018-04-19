GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NTPC Recruitment 2018: 362 Diploma Trainee Posts, Apply before 9th May 2018

Updated:April 19, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of NTPC.
NTPC Recruitment 2018 application process has begunto fill 362 vacancies for the post of Diploma Trainee on the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited - ntpccareers.net. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply NTPC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit he official website -http://www.ntpccareers.net
Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers' on the top of the home page
Step 3 - Click on Jobs at NTPC
Step 4 - Click on Advt. No. 02/17 to apply online
Step 5 - Click on
Recruitment of Diploma Trainees 2018 in Electrical, Mechanical, C&I (Electronics/Instrumentation) & Mining [ER1/NR/SR/WR1/WR2 regions]
Step 6 - Download Pay in slip and take a print out and pay the registration fee.
Step 7 - Fill in the application form given under ' Recruitment of Diploma Trainees-2018 '
Step 8 - Download the Registration Slip and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.ntpccareers.net/DT2018/hm.php

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.300
SC/ ST/ PWBD/ XSM – NIL

NTPC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Patna Zone:

Total Posts: 83
Mechanical - 29
Electrical - 23
C & I - 16
Mining - 15

Lucknow Zone:
Total Posts:80
Mechanical - 36
Electrical - 23
C & I - 21

Hyderabad Zone:

Total Posts:25
Mechanical - 11
Electrical - 7
C & I - 7

Mumbai Zone:

Total Posts:50
Mechanical - 23
Electrical - 16
C & I - 11

Raipur Zone:

Total Posts:124
Mechanical - 46
Electrical - 36
C & I - 22
Mining - 20

Eligibility Criteria, Pay Scale, Age Limit and Selection Process is different for all the above mentioned posts, so the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement links given at the below url to understand the complete matrix:
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
