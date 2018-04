NTPC Recruitment 2018: 362 Diploma Trainee Posts, Apply before 9th May 2018

NTPC Recruitment 2018 application process has begunto fill 362 vacancies for the post of Diploma Trainee on the official website of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited - ntpccareers.net. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.ntpccareers.ne Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers' on the top of the home pageStep 3 - Click on Jobs at NTPCStep 4 - Click on Advt. No. 02/17 to apply onlineStep 5 - Click onRecruitment of Diploma Trainees 2018 in Electrical, Mechanical, C&I (Electronics/Instrumentation) & Mining [ER1/NR/SR/WR1/WR2 regions]Step 6 - Download Pay in slip and take a print out and pay the registration fee.Step 7 - Fill in the application form given under ' Recruitment of Diploma Trainees-2018 'Step 8 - Download the Registration Slip and take a printout for future referenceUnreserved Category - Rs.300SC/ ST/ PWBD/ XSM – NILNTPC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Patna Zone:Total Posts: 83Mechanical - 29Electrical - 23C & I - 16Mining - 15Lucknow Zone:Total Posts:80Mechanical - 36Electrical - 23C & I - 21Hyderabad Zone:Total Posts:25Mechanical - 11Electrical - 7C & I - 7Mumbai Zone:Total Posts:50Mechanical - 23Electrical - 16C & I - 11Raipur Zone:Total Posts:124Mechanical - 46Electrical - 36C & I - 22Mining - 20Eligibility Criteria, Pay Scale, Age Limit and Selection Process is different for all the above mentioned posts, so the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement links given at the below url to understand the complete matrix: