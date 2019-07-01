NTR University Announces Provisional AP NEET Merit List at ntruhs.ap.nic.in

AP NEET Merit List 2019 | The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh has announced provisional AP NEET Counselling Merit List for MBBS and dental courses.

The provisional AP NEET Counselling 2019 Merit List was released on Dr NTR University’s official website http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in/.

Students can check their names on provisional AP NEET Merit List at this direct link

Steps to check name on provisional AP NEET Merit List :

Step 1: Click on the official website http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in/

Step 2: Look for a tab which says Provisional AP NEET Counselling 2019 Merit List

Step 3: Click on the link which says AP NEET Merit List 2019 for MBBS and Dental Courses

Step 4: Now, you can view the Merit List for AP NEET 2019

Step 5: Download provisional Merit List for AP NEET Counselling 2019 and take a print out

The NEET UG qualified candidates will have to appear for a medical exam and document verification. Candidates must visit University website regularly for further notifications like schedule of verification of original certificates, exercising web options.