NTSE Stage 2 Exam on Sunday, 13th May 2018, NCERT Releases Revised e-Admit Cards, Download Now!

NTSE Stage 2 Admit Cards were released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on 18April 2018 last month. However, after students reported discrepancies with respect to their Name, Father’s Name, Category, and Residence Address, the council has taken the course of correction of data and has released revised e-Admit Cards.Candidates who had reported issues can once again download their e-Admit Card, however, if the discrepancies are still there, then students are advised to take the same printout and submit the correction request to the Center Superintendent at the allocated Center as given on the admit card.NCERT is scheduled to organize the second stage of National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) 2018 on Sunday, 13May 2018 at 35 centres across the country. Candidates who have qualified to appear for the NTSE 2018 Stage II can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Cards now for hassle free entry on the exam day:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ncert.nic.in Step 2 – From the Notice Board, click on  Download E-Admit Card for NTS-Stage-II Examination to be held on 13.05.2018 Step 3 – Click on the url given in the pdfStep 4 – Enter State Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on SubmitStep 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://ciet.nic.in/norrs/loginntsadmitcard.php NCERT has also released the specimen copy of OMR Answer Sheets for candidates to get familiarized with the pattern. Candidates can find the same at the url given below: