NTSE TN 2018 Stage 1 Results: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Govt Examination Announce Results
The NTSE TN Stage 1 exam was conducted on November 4, 2018.
NTSE Tamil Nadu 2018 Stage 1 result | The result of State level National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examination today on its website http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ta/index.html. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can also directly visit the website at http://dge2.tn.nic.in/ and check their results.
How to Check NTSE 2018 Stage 1 result.
Step 1 Log on to http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ta/index.html
Step 2 Look for the link which says NTSE 2018 Stage 1 result
Step 3 Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your results.
Step 4 The result will be shown on the screen.
Step 5 Save a soft copy and also take the print out for future reference.
