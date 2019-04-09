LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
NTSE TN 2018 Stage 1 Results: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Govt Examination Announce Results

The NTSE TN Stage 1 exam was conducted on November 4, 2018.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
NTSE Tamil Nadu 2018 Stage 1 result | The result of State level National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examination today on its website http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ta/index.html. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can also directly visit the website at http://dge2.tn.nic.in/ and check their results.

How to Check NTSE 2018 Stage 1 result.

Step 1 Log on to http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ta/index.html
Step 2 Look for the link which says NTSE 2018 Stage 1 result
Step 3 Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your results.
Step 4 The result will be shown on the screen.
Step 5 Save a soft copy and also take the print out for future reference.

The NTSE TN Stage 1 exam was conducted on November 4, 2018. NTSE TN Stage 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 2019.




