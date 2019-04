NTSE TN 2018 Stage 1 Results: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Govt Examination Announce Results

NTSE Tamil Nadu 2018 Stage 1 result | The result of State level National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examination today on its website http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ta/index.html . Candidates who had appeared for the exams can also directly visit the website at http://dge2.tn.nic.in/ and check their results.Step 1 Log on to http:// www.dge.tn.gov.in/ta/index.html Step 2 Look for the link which says NTSE 2018 Stage 1 resultStep 3 Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your results.Step 4 The result will be shown on the screen.Step 5 Save a soft copy and also take the print out for future reference.The NTSE TN Stage 1 exam was conducted on November 4, 2018. NTSE TN Stage 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 2019.