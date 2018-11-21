GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nude Men at Gokarna Beach Make Karnataka Women’s Panel Demand for Dress Code

The Karnataka State Women's Commission clarified that it has no objection to revelry if men were in proper attire, but they should never be allowed to walk naked.

Updated:November 21, 2018, 7:03 PM IST
Karnataka: Shocked at the site of men walking nude on the Gokarna beach in Karnataka, the state women’s panel chief has urged the state government to beef up security and implement a strict dress code for male tourists.

Karnataka State Women’s Commission chairperson NG Nagalakshmi Bai wrote to chief minister HD Kumaraswamy underlining the need to enhance the vigil so that men would not roam without clothes on Karnataka’s beaches.

In the letter to CM, Bai stated her recent visit to Gokarna beach where she saw nonchalant men roaming around without clothes. She also emphasised, "There have been instances of nude men indulging in revelry and posing a threat to women. It is not only embarrassing to women and children but, it also a serious security threat to women.”

However, the commission clarified that it has no objection to revelry if men were in proper attire, but they should never be allowed to walk naked in a public place like the beach.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
