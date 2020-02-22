Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Number of Active Militants Has Come Down in Valley, 25 Killed So Far This Year: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Singh said since the beginning of 2020, there has been a dozen successful operations, which included 10 in the Kashmir Valley and two in the Jammu region.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
Representative image.

Jammu: The number of listed militants in Kashmir has come down to less than 250, while 25 terrorists were killed by security forces in nearly a dozen operations in the first two months of this year, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said here on Saturday.

He also said there has been confirmation of only three militants infiltrating into the Valley through the International Border so far this year.

"The number of listed militants has come down from what it was earlier. Around 240 to 250 listed militants are there in the valley," the DGP told reporters at a press conference here.

He said in the last two months, the number of reported and confirmed infiltrated militants is three. "One of them a JeM militant was killed in an operation in Tral recently, Singh added.

He said nearly a dozen successful operations have taken place till now in 2020, which included 10 in the Kashmir valley and two in the Jammu region.

"Till now, 25 terrorists have been killed in these operations. Nine terrorist operatives have been arrested in the valley, while three or four in Jammu. More than 40 OGWs (overground workers) -- who were involved in promoting and supporting terror activities in some form or the other -- have been arrested," the DGP said.

Referring to the misuse of social media through virtual private networks (VPNs), Singh said more cases had come to the fore and police was acting tough against them.

"More cases of misuse of social media have come to the fore. Waseem Dar, a resident of Handwara, was arrested for posting some irresponsible content on (social) media with intent to instigate the public sentiment. We are taking notice of such incidents and action will be taken," he said.

Asked about an SSP-rank officer receiving threats on social media, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, who flanked the DGP at the presser, said police will take action against the person.

"The account name (from which threat was received) is Hafiz Suhail. We have verified and the user's real name is Suhail Wali, a resident of Dalipora Pulwama. We conducted a search at his house but his parents told us he is presently in Dubai. A case will be registered against him and we will take further action," the IGP said.

To a question about the security arrangements for a proposed march here by Kashmiri Pandits, the DGP said, "First, there should be a permission by the civil administration and when that is there, we will take adequate precautions."

