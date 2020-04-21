Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Number of Discharged Patients in Tamil Nadu Today Double that of Fresh Cases Reported

The state health bulletin said 178 people have been discharged on Tuesday while 76 new cases have been recorded. The number of active cases is 940. In total, 638 people have been discharged so far.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 21, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
Number of Discharged Patients in Tamil Nadu Today Double that of Fresh Cases Reported
Medics take samples for rapid test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded a discharge count of COVID-19 patients over double that of fresh cases, a sign that more people are recovering even as it struggles to ward off community spread.

The state health bulletin said 178 people have been discharged on Tuesday while 76 new cases have been recorded. The number of active cases is 940. In total, 638 people have been discharged so far.

One death has been reported in the state on Tuesday, taking its tally to 18.

Chennai tops the list with 55 fresh cases recorded on Tuesday. Of these, 26 people working with a private television channel tested positive after contracting the virus from a colleague who had earlier caught the infection.

Chennai remains the city with the highest coronavirus cases, with 358, followed by Coimbatore with 134 and Tirupur with 109.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier decided against relaxation to the lockdown, echoing the stance by other states such as Karnataka and Punjab.

