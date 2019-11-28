Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Number of Indian Students Going to UK for Higher Studies Rises by 63%: High Commission

The latest UK immigration statistics pegged the number showed that over 30,000 Indian students received a Tier 4 (study) visa for the year, up from almost 19,000 the previous year.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Number of Indian Students Going to UK for Higher Studies Rises by 63%: High Commission
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The number of Indian students going to UK for higher studies in 2019 has increased by 63 per cent from last year, according to the British High Commission here. According to a statement, latest UK immigration statistics show that over 30,000 Indian students received a Tier 4 (study) visa for the year, up from almost 19,000 the previous year.

"This remarkable 63 pc increase year on year is almost four times as fast as the global rate. In the last decade, more than 2,70,000 Indian students have benefitted from the UK's world leading education," the statement said.

According to the statistics, more than 5,12,000 Indian nationals received visit visas -- a nine per cent increase compared to the previous year.

"I am delighted to see that once again the statistics show that more Indians are choosing to study at the UK's world-class educational institutions. This is now the third consecutive year in which the numbers have increased. It is important to us, because these young leaders of tomorrow will reinforce the living bridge that connects India and the UK," Domini Asquith, British High Commissioner to India, said.

Barbara Wickham, Director India, British Council, said, "We are delighted to see, year on year, more Indian students choosing and trusting the UK education system. UK education institutions equally benefit from the diversity of talent and culture that Indian students bring to campuses. The positive growth in student visa statistics, along with the great collaboration between the Indian and UK higher education sectors, ensures that education continues to be key in the relationship between our two countries."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram