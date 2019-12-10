Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Number of Lok Sabha MPs with Cases of Crimes Against Women Went from 2 to 19 in 10 Years: Report

The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with cases of crimes against women went up from 38 to 126, an increase of 231 percent.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Number of Lok Sabha MPs with Cases of Crimes Against Women Went from 2 to 19 in 10 Years: Report
Ranchi: Students hold placards during a protest march against recent cases of rape in the country, in Ranchi on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The number of Lok Sabha MPs with cases related to crimes against women has increased from two in 2009 to 19 in 2019, according to election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with cases of crimes against women went up from 38 to 126, an increase of 231 percent, during the period, an ADR report said.

West Bengal reported the highest number of MPs/MLAs (16) who declared cases of crimes against women, followed by Odisha and Maharashtra with 12 MPs/MLAs each.

