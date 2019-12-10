Number of Lok Sabha MPs with Cases of Crimes Against Women Went from 2 to 19 in 10 Years: Report
The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with cases of crimes against women went up from 38 to 126, an increase of 231 percent.
Ranchi: Students hold placards during a protest march against recent cases of rape in the country, in Ranchi on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The number of Lok Sabha MPs with cases related to crimes against women has increased from two in 2009 to 19 in 2019, according to election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The number of Lok Sabha election candidates with cases of crimes against women went up from 38 to 126, an increase of 231 percent, during the period, an ADR report said.
West Bengal reported the highest number of MPs/MLAs (16) who declared cases of crimes against women, followed by Odisha and Maharashtra with 12 MPs/MLAs each.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Basu Prasad Announces Separation from Husband Rohit Mittal in Less Than a Year of Marriage
- Mizoram Volleyball Player Breastfeeds Baby on Field During Interval, Viral Photo Wins Internet
- Drag Shows, Books and Films: India's Queer Community Comes Together for First Rainbow Lit Fest
- Sonakshi Sinha on Possibility of Female Version of Dabangg: There's Still a Long Way to Go
- Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan