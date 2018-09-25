English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Resignations of SPOs 'Negligible', Restricted to Certain Areas of South Kashmir: J&K Govt
Earlier reports suggested that the killings of four police men in less than seven days had triggered panic in the lower ranks of the police department with at least six policemen resigning in Jammu and Kashmir.
A file image of security forces in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar. (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday said the number of resignations of special police officers (SPOs), who have borne the brunt of militant attacks, is "negligible" and is restricted to certain areas of south Kashmir only.
State chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said all SPOs have been instructed about their personal safety while the government is in process of enhancing their honorarium.
"The problem of resignation of SPOs are restricted to certain areas. There is by and large no such problem in north and central Kashmir. It is concentrated in south Kashmir," he told reporters here.
Subrahmanyam said there were 30,000 SPOs in the state and the number of SPOs "resigning is negligible".
"We know that the honorarium of SPOs was enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per month some time ago. The honorarium will be hiked substantially, but I do not want to give out any figures as it will be decided by the The State Administrative Council (headed by the Governor)," he added.
The chief secretary said a decision in this regard will be taken in a few days. Three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen on September 21.
Earlier reports suggested that the killings had triggered panic in the lower ranks of the police department with at least six policemen resigning.
The Home Ministry had said the reports have appeared in a section of media that some special police officers in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned, but the state police has confirmed that these reports are "untrue and motivated".
State chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said all SPOs have been instructed about their personal safety while the government is in process of enhancing their honorarium.
"The problem of resignation of SPOs are restricted to certain areas. There is by and large no such problem in north and central Kashmir. It is concentrated in south Kashmir," he told reporters here.
Subrahmanyam said there were 30,000 SPOs in the state and the number of SPOs "resigning is negligible".
"We know that the honorarium of SPOs was enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per month some time ago. The honorarium will be hiked substantially, but I do not want to give out any figures as it will be decided by the The State Administrative Council (headed by the Governor)," he added.
The chief secretary said a decision in this regard will be taken in a few days. Three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen on September 21.
Earlier reports suggested that the killings had triggered panic in the lower ranks of the police department with at least six policemen resigning.
The Home Ministry had said the reports have appeared in a section of media that some special police officers in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned, but the state police has confirmed that these reports are "untrue and motivated".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 9 Written Updates: Why Kriti Chose Deepak Over Shivashish
- Is Kapil Sharma in a Bangalore Rehab Centre on Twinkle Khanna’s Recommendation?
- Style Look Book: Top Fashion Statements of The Week By Your Bollywood Divas
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...