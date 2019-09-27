Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Number of Students Enrolling in Engineering Courses Takes a Hit, Preference for MBA & Law Courses Grows

The number of students enrolled in Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology decreased to 37.7 lakh in 2018-2019 from 42.5 lakh in 2014-2015. At the same time, students enrolling in Bachelor of Education increased to 11.7 lakh from six lakh.

Majid Alam | News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Number of Students Enrolling in Engineering Courses Takes a Hit, Preference for MBA & Law Courses Grows
Representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: Enrolment to engineering courses among students declined last year, showed a report on higher education released recently by the All India Survey on Higher Education.

Engineering courses, which were once among the most sought after among students, especially for higher institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), have registered a low in several years.

On the other hand, preference for professional courses like Bachelor in Law (LLB), Bachelor in Education (B-Ed), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and Bachelor of Science has increased, showed the study.

The number of students enrolled in Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology decreased to 37.7 lakh in 2018-2019 from 42.5 lakh in 2014-2015. At the same time, students enrolling in Bachelor of Education increased to 11.7 lakh from six lakh. The numbers for Bachelor of Business Administration also increased to 4.7 lakh in 2018 from 3.4 lakh four years ago.

The data, released last week by the All India Survey on Higher Education, has been collected from institutions of higher education across the country – these include 962 universities, 38,179 colleges, and 9,190 standalone institutions.

A similar trend of decreasing enrolment to engineering courses is also visible in postgraduate degrees. The enrolment to postgraduate courses in engineering Master of Technology (M-Tech) went down to 1.3 lakh last year from 2.8 lakh in 2014. However, the enrolment in Master of Business Administration (MBA) increased to 4.6 lakh in 2018-2019 from 4.09 lakh in 2014. The data on the enrolment to Master in Education (M-Ed) was unavailable for the same time period.

After arts, science and commerce, engineering and technology is the fourth major stream in the country, with 38.52 lakh students enrolled. The share of male students in this stream is 71.1% compared to just 28.9% for females, showed the data.

The data also showed that the maximum number of students in higher education are enrolled in the Bachelor in Arts (BA) programme, followed by Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram