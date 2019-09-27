Number of Students Enrolling in Engineering Courses Takes a Hit, Preference for MBA & Law Courses Grows
The number of students enrolled in Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology decreased to 37.7 lakh in 2018-2019 from 42.5 lakh in 2014-2015. At the same time, students enrolling in Bachelor of Education increased to 11.7 lakh from six lakh.
Representative image
New Delhi: Enrolment to engineering courses among students declined last year, showed a report on higher education released recently by the All India Survey on Higher Education.
Engineering courses, which were once among the most sought after among students, especially for higher institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), have registered a low in several years.
On the other hand, preference for professional courses like Bachelor in Law (LLB), Bachelor in Education (B-Ed), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and Bachelor of Science has increased, showed the study.
The number of students enrolled in Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology decreased to 37.7 lakh in 2018-2019 from 42.5 lakh in 2014-2015. At the same time, students enrolling in Bachelor of Education increased to 11.7 lakh from six lakh. The numbers for Bachelor of Business Administration also increased to 4.7 lakh in 2018 from 3.4 lakh four years ago.
The data, released last week by the All India Survey on Higher Education, has been collected from institutions of higher education across the country – these include 962 universities, 38,179 colleges, and 9,190 standalone institutions.
A similar trend of decreasing enrolment to engineering courses is also visible in postgraduate degrees. The enrolment to postgraduate courses in engineering Master of Technology (M-Tech) went down to 1.3 lakh last year from 2.8 lakh in 2014. However, the enrolment in Master of Business Administration (MBA) increased to 4.6 lakh in 2018-2019 from 4.09 lakh in 2014. The data on the enrolment to Master in Education (M-Ed) was unavailable for the same time period.
After arts, science and commerce, engineering and technology is the fourth major stream in the country, with 38.52 lakh students enrolled. The share of male students in this stream is 71.1% compared to just 28.9% for females, showed the data.
The data also showed that the maximum number of students in higher education are enrolled in the Bachelor in Arts (BA) programme, followed by Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Calls Relationship with Muskaan Kataria 'Biggest Mistake' of His Life
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- Live Score, Board President's XI vs South Africa, Warm-up Match, Day 2: Rain Stops Play