Number of Students Enrolling in Engineering Courses Takes a Hit, Preference for MBA & Law Courses Grows

New Delhi: Enrolment to engineering courses among students declined last year, showed a report on higher education released recently by the All India Survey on Higher Education.

Engineering courses, which were once among the most sought after among students, especially for higher institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), have registered a low in several years.

On the other hand, preference for professional courses like Bachelor in Law (LLB), Bachelor in Education (B-Ed), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and Bachelor of Science has increased, showed the study.

The number of students enrolled in Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology decreased to 37.7 lakh in 2018-2019 from 42.5 lakh in 2014-2015. At the same time, students enrolling in Bachelor of Education increased to 11.7 lakh from six lakh. The numbers for Bachelor of Business Administration also increased to 4.7 lakh in 2018 from 3.4 lakh four years ago.

The data, released last week by the All India Survey on Higher Education, has been collected from institutions of higher education across the country – these include 962 universities, 38,179 colleges, and 9,190 standalone institutions.

A similar trend of decreasing enrolment to engineering courses is also visible in postgraduate degrees. The enrolment to postgraduate courses in engineering Master of Technology (M-Tech) went down to 1.3 lakh last year from 2.8 lakh in 2014. However, the enrolment in Master of Business Administration (MBA) increased to 4.6 lakh in 2018-2019 from 4.09 lakh in 2014. The data on the enrolment to Master in Education (M-Ed) was unavailable for the same time period.

After arts, science and commerce, engineering and technology is the fourth major stream in the country, with 38.52 lakh students enrolled. The share of male students in this stream is 71.1% compared to just 28.9% for females, showed the data.

The data also showed that the maximum number of students in higher education are enrolled in the Bachelor in Arts (BA) programme, followed by Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com).

