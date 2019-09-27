Numbers Soar in Tamil Nadu as Five More Cases of Dengue Suspected

Five patients suspected with dengue fever have been admitted to a government hospital at Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district in two days.

Out of these five, three were working at a private corporation in Chennai and had returned to their native place recently after they were diagnosed as dengue positive at a private hospital in Chennai. Relatives of Surya, 25, Thamizhselvan, 28, and Parthiban, 27, who are natives of Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam, informed that the trio work at a private firm and stayed in a hostel at Maraimalai Nagar.

Meanwhile, the two others suspected patients of dengue symptoms were admitted to the hospital on Monday. All the five patients have been kept in separate wards.

A few days ago, three people from Melathirumathikunnam village in Tiruvarur were suspected to be suffering from dengue. They were admitted to the government medical college hospital in Tiruvarur. In the last week itself, more than 20 people suffering from prolonged fever were treated at the government hospital in Tiruvarur.

Criticising the government for failing to take proper measures to tackle dengue, DMK president M K Stalin recently attacked the state government. He said that the state health department must take emergency steps to prevent spread of dengue and related deaths. “The state government has not learned lessons from last year, when several people were affected by dengue. Many died last year. This year, two children have died of dengue in Chennai,” Stalin said.

