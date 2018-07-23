GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nun Blocks Kerala Minister's Car to Complain About Jumbo Menace, Video Goes Viral

She waited till the minister's car arrived and moved forward, blocking the vehicle. The sister told the minister, who was on his way to attend a programme nearby, that she had a grievance.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nun Blocks Kerala Minister's Car to Complain About Jumbo Menace, Video Goes Viral
The nun also requested the minister to get down there and see the destruction caused by the wild jumbos which intruded into the convent campus. (Photo from Facebook)
Thiruvananthapuram: A Catholic nun has blocked the car of Kerala Forest Minister K Raju to complain about elephant menace suffered by her convent in forest-fringe Sholayar in northern Palakkad district of Kerala.

A video of sister Rincy blocking the Minister's car passing through the water-logged road in front of the convent recently has gone viral on the social media on Sunday.

She waited till the minister's car arrived and moved forward, blocking the vehicle. The sister told the minister, who was on his way to attend a programme nearby, that she had a grievance.

The nun also requested the minister to get down there and see the destruction caused by the wild jumbos which intruded into the convent campus.

"Sir, we are finding it very difficult to live here due to frequent wild elephant menace. You should find us some solution," she said.

Though the minister did not get out of the car, he said he would look into her complaint. The organisers of the function, which the minister was scheduled to attend, also rushed to the spot and assured the nun that her grievances would be addressed.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...