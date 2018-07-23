English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nun Blocks Kerala Minister's Car to Complain About Jumbo Menace, Video Goes Viral
She waited till the minister's car arrived and moved forward, blocking the vehicle. The sister told the minister, who was on his way to attend a programme nearby, that she had a grievance.
The nun also requested the minister to get down there and see the destruction caused by the wild jumbos which intruded into the convent campus. (Photo from Facebook)
Thiruvananthapuram: A Catholic nun has blocked the car of Kerala Forest Minister K Raju to complain about elephant menace suffered by her convent in forest-fringe Sholayar in northern Palakkad district of Kerala.
A video of sister Rincy blocking the Minister's car passing through the water-logged road in front of the convent recently has gone viral on the social media on Sunday.
She waited till the minister's car arrived and moved forward, blocking the vehicle. The sister told the minister, who was on his way to attend a programme nearby, that she had a grievance.
The nun also requested the minister to get down there and see the destruction caused by the wild jumbos which intruded into the convent campus.
"Sir, we are finding it very difficult to live here due to frequent wild elephant menace. You should find us some solution," she said.
Though the minister did not get out of the car, he said he would look into her complaint. The organisers of the function, which the minister was scheduled to attend, also rushed to the spot and assured the nun that her grievances would be addressed.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
