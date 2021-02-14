Nun Found Dead in Kochi Quarry Pond, Convent Tells Cops Deceased Was Being Treated for Depression

A 45-year-old nun was found dead in a quarry pond near her convent at Vazhakkala area on Sunday night, police said. Jesna Thomas, a native of Idukki, was a resident of St Thomas convent here.

"The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for conducting COVID test. the mother superior of the convent informed us that the nun was undergoing treatment for depression for the last 11 years," a senior police official said.

Police said the nun was reported missing from the convent from 10am on Sunday, following which the mother superior filed a missing person complaint. The body was found by the locals and the convent authorities near the institution.