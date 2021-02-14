News18 Logo

Nun Found Dead in Kochi Quarry Pond, Convent Tells Cops Deceased Was Being Treated for Depression
1-MIN READ

Nun Found Dead in Kochi Quarry Pond, Convent Tells Cops Deceased Was Being Treated for Depression

Representative image.

Representative image.

Police said the nun was reported missing from the convent from 10am on Sunday, following which the mother superior filed a missing person complaint.

A 45-year-old nun was found dead in a quarry pond near her convent at Vazhakkala area on Sunday night, police said. Jesna Thomas, a native of Idukki, was a resident of St Thomas convent here.

"The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for conducting COVID test. the mother superior of the convent informed us that the nun was undergoing treatment for depression for the last 11 years," a senior police official said.

Police said the nun was reported missing from the convent from 10am on Sunday, following which the mother superior filed a missing person complaint. The body was found by the locals and the convent authorities near the institution.


