Nun Who Protested Against Rape Accused Bishop Expelled for Her 'Lifestyle'

Bengaluru: Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had publicly protested against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has been expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC).

The letter addressed to Lucy states that the general council held on May 11, 2019, unanimously voted to dismiss her from the FCC for not showing "the needed remorse" for the earlier warning she was given and failing to give "satisfactory explanation for your lifestyle in violation of the proper law of the FCC".

The congregation in the letter claims to have approval from the Vatican for the dismissal. Sister Lucy has been given 10 days to hand over her religious habit and leave the community unless she wants to challenge the dismissal.

Reacting to the development, Sister Lucy told the media that she would fight the order legally.

Sister Lucy was served three notices before her “lifestyle” was questioned and she was accused of "violating vows" ever since she has spoken out against Mulakkal.

In June 2018, Franco Mulakkal was accused of raping a nun repeatedly between 2014 and 2016. The nun who accused the bishop and the other nuns who protested to seek justice for her had faced backlash from the church.

Mulakkal was arrested three months after the complaint in September 2018 but was released on bail in October the same year.

