Nurse Caught Clicking Pictures of Mandsaur Rape Victim While She was Asleep in Private Ward

In another attempt to blow the cover off the Mandsaur rape victim’s identity, a nurse was caught snapping the eight-year-old on Wednesday night while she was asleep in her private ward at MY Hospital in Indore.Booked under sections of POCSO and IT Act, the nurse, Rama Kushwah, was caught by a police personnel guarding the bed-ridden victim.​On July 1, the authorities were left red-faced as a picture of the girl lying on Mandsaur hospital bed went viral. The administration, immediately, ordered action against the guilty hospital staffers.The police said the nurse was clicking pictures of the eight-year-old when she was asleep in her private ward. The police further added that the act was noticed by Laxmi Setia, DSP, Mandsaur.Setia was quick to intimate her superiors and the nurse was subsequently detained by the police and was interrogated. Sources said the health staff was perhaps clicking the pictures to send it to someone.Meanwhile, a PIL was lodged with the High Court on Wednesday following which the court sought to know from the MP government as to what actions were being taken to deter growing cases of sexual assaults on women.The petitioner Anshuman Srivastava mentioned in her appeal that state government promises the public stringent action after every sexual offence, but fails each time and such incidents repeat themselves.The petitioner demanded that the minor rape victim be transferred to AIIMS in New Delhi.The HC admitted the petition and served notices to MP government, Commissioner Indore, IG Police, Collector Indore and Superintendent of MY Hospital Indore while posting the matter for hearing on August 7.