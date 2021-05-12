india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Nursing Staff at Forefront of Fighting Covid-19, Says PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Nursing Staff at Forefront of Fighting Covid-19, Says PM Modi

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

International Nurses Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised nursing staff on the International Nurses Day on Wednesday, saying their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary. International Nurses Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.

In a tweet, Modi said, “International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting Covid-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 12, 2021, 13:18 IST