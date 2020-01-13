Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nusli Wadia Drops All Defamation Cases, Including Rs 3,000 Crore Damage Suit Against Ratan Tata, Others

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde allowed Wadia to withdraw the petition in the apex court after the court recorded that Tata and others had no intention to defame him (Wadia).

News18.com

January 13, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
File photo of Ratan Tata. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

New Delhi Nusli Wadia, chairman of Bombay Dyeing on Monday withdrew all defamation cases, including the Rs 3,000 crore suit for damages against Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others.

The court recorded that Tata and others had no intention to defame Wadia after which the bench headed by CJI SA Bobde allowed Wadia to withdraw the cases.

"In view of the statement made by Tata that there was no intention to defame Wadia, which is in accordance with the finding of the high court, the petitioner is hereby allowed to withdraw the present petition as well as the pending suit for damages," the bench said.

The top court told senior advocate CA Sundaram, appearing for Wadia, that court appreciates his client for the response.

The top court had on January 6 asked Wadia and Tata to sit together and resolve their differences in the defamation case.

Wadia had filed a criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata and other directors of Tata Sons in 2016 after he was voted out of the boards of some Tata Group companies.

(With PTI inputs)

