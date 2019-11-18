English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nusrat Jahan Admitted to ICU in Kolkata Hospital After Developing Breathing Problem
Nusrat Jahan, elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.
File photo of TMC leader Nusrat Jahan. (Image: LSTV/PTI)
Kolkata: Bengali actress-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to a private hospital in the city due to respiratory problem, her family said on Monday.
Jahan, elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.
Her family said in a statement "Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma ... "
"Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious," it said.
