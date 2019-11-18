Nusrat Jahan Admitted to ICU in Kolkata Hospital After Developing Breathing Problem

Kolkata: Bengali actress-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to a private hospital in the city due to respiratory problem, her family said on Monday.

Jahan, elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Her family said in a statement "Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma ... "

"Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious," it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.