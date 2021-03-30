TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Attacks UP Police Over Reports of Extortion From Assault Victim

The Trinamool Congress MP from Bashirhat, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, yet again targeted BJP through her social media post. She attacked the Uttar Pradesh police for what she called its “shameless and inhumane” nature and even tagged the department.

Nusrat Jahan’s reaction comes after reports of extortion from a sexual assault victim by a police constable in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh came to light. It was reported that

a constable named Dilip Kumar from Azamgarh demanded Rs 10,000 from the victim’s family. He allegedly threatened the family to implicate them in a false case if they failed to pay the money.

Nusrat Jahan tweeted, while sharing a news report on the incident, “How can @Uppolice be so shameless & inhumane? This is the REAL picture of @BJP4India ruled UP! Stop your ‘Tourist Gang’ activities in Bengal and focus on making lives of women better in UP first! #BohiragotoChaiNa”

How can @Uppolice be so shameless & inhumane? This is the REAL picture of @BJP4India ruled UP! Stop your 'Tourist Gang' activities in Bengal and focus on making lives of women better in UP first!#BohiragotoChaiNahttps://t.co/Zi4XMg8mNb — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) March 29, 2021

Nusrat Jahan also mocked the culture of BJP leaders visiting Bengal and described them in her tweet as the “tourist gang.” She also targeted BJP leaders calling them Bohirgoto (outsiders) and ended her tweet with ‘#BohiragotoChaiNa’ (Outsiders not wanted).

Uttar Pradesh has recently been drawing flak from all quarters for the rising crime against women in the state. Several incidents of rape, murder and molestation have come to light where the victims have been allegedly subjected to more harassment by the policemen during the investigation. The recent incident from Azamgarh is yet another example of the failure of UP police to protect victims from harassment.

As the election process in West Bengal moves ahead, both the BJP and TMC leaders are seen to be indulging in intensified criticism of each other. Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had targeted his counterpart Mamata Banerjee during his election rallies in West Bengal.

Nusrat Jahan had recently created a controversy during her roadshow where she denied to continue any election rally beyond one hour duration. It was reported that while attending a roadshow for her party colleague and TMC leader Narayan Goswami in the Ashoknagar area of the North 24 Parganas, she left the roadshow midway as it took more than one hour to reach the destination.