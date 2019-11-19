Nusrat Jahan Discharged From ICU, Family Dismisses Rumours of Drug Overdose

Kolkata: Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who was admitted to the ICU of Apollo Gleneagles hospital following respiratory distress on Sunday night, was discharged on Monday evening, sources close to her said, dismissing reports of drug overdose as "rumours".

Jahan was taken to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday with breathing problem. A medical team was formed for her treatment.

"She is stable and conscious," a source said earlier, adding that she would be discharged in the next few hours.

"She has an asthma problem and uses inhaler. But the problem became a bit serious on Sunday, and using inhaler was not enough. She is completely fine now," the source said.

On Sunday, her family had announced in a statement, "Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma . Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious," it said.

However, sources in the police hinted at medicinal overdose, referring to her medical records.

According to the hospital, she was released on Monday evening after her condition improved.

