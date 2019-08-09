Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NVS Navodaya Recruitment 2019: Application Process to End Today, Details at navodaya.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had released the NVS recruitment application forms on July 5 and exams will tentatively be conducted between September 5 and 10.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
NVS Navodaya Recruitment 2019: Application Process to End Today, Details at navodaya.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

The NVS Navodaya recruitment 2019 | The NVS Navodaya recruitment application process will end on Friday.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had released the NVS recruitment application forms on July 5.

The recruitment notification was released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on its official websitenavodaya.gov.in.

The NVS Recruitment was open for the posts of assistant commissioner, postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, miscellaneous category teachers, legal assistant, female staff nurse, category assistant and lower division clerk.

Applicants can read the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment notification here. The last day of fee submission is August 12.

The NVS Recruitment examination will be conducted between September 5 and 10 (tentatively).

According to the official notification, the number of notified vacancies may increase or decrease. The NVS reserves the right to fill or not to fill or partially fill any of the vacancies without citing reasons. It also reserves the right to cancel / restrict /modify/alter the recruitment process.

The examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English. There will be no negative marking.

Candidates will be shortlisted for written examination / CBT based on information provided by him/her. The candidate will have to prove his/her eligibility with respect to qualification criteria advertised by NVS.

