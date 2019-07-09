Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NVS Recruitment 2019: Apply for Various Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Recruitment 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced vacancies for various teaching and non-teaching posts at navodaya.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NVS Recruitment 2019: Apply for Various Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts at navodaya.gov.in
Image for representation.
Loading...

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Librarian, Art, Music, PET-Male, PET-Female), Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk in Jawahar Navodaya Vidylayas and at its headquarter and regional offices. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the recruitment notice on its official website navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can read the official notification issued by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) by clicking on the link here navodaya.gov.in

In view of the policy that at least 1/3rd students admitted are girls, efforts will be made to post male and female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students in JNVs subject to condition that they fulfill the normal eligibility conditions. However, there is no separate reservation for female teachers to this effect, reads the notification.

Important dates

Last date to apply for online application ends on August 9

Last date for fee registration: August 12

Date of written examination: September 5-10

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted for written examination / CBT based on information provided by him/her. It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to prove his/her eligibility with respect to qualification criteria advertised by NVS. Incomplete On-line application, in any manner shall be summarily rejected and no further correspondence shall be entertained.

NVS recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -- navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Create a login id and password

Step 3: Apply for the NVS recruitment 2019 desired post

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: Take a printout of the online application

The NVS is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram