NVS Recruitment 2019: Apply for Various Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts at navodaya.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Librarian, Art, Music, PET-Male, PET-Female), Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk in Jawahar Navodaya Vidylayas and at its headquarter and regional offices. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the recruitment notice on its official website navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can read the official notification issued by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) by clicking on the link here navodaya.gov.in

In view of the policy that at least 1/3rd students admitted are girls, efforts will be made to post male and female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students in JNVs subject to condition that they fulfill the normal eligibility conditions. However, there is no separate reservation for female teachers to this effect, reads the notification.

Important dates

Last date to apply for online application ends on August 9

Last date for fee registration: August 12

Date of written examination: September 5-10

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted for written examination / CBT based on information provided by him/her. It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to prove his/her eligibility with respect to qualification criteria advertised by NVS. Incomplete On-line application, in any manner shall be summarily rejected and no further correspondence shall be entertained.

NVS recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -- navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Create a login id and password

Step 3: Apply for the NVS recruitment 2019 desired post

Step 4: Enter your details

Step 5: Take a printout of the online application

The NVS is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India.