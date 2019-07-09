NVS Recruitment 2019: Apply for Various Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts at navodaya.gov.in
NVS Recruitment 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced vacancies for various teaching and non-teaching posts at navodaya.gov.in
Image for representation.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Librarian, Art, Music, PET-Male, PET-Female), Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk in Jawahar Navodaya Vidylayas and at its headquarter and regional offices. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the recruitment notice on its official website navodaya.gov.in.
Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can read the official notification issued by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) by clicking on the link here navodaya.gov.in
In view of the policy that at least 1/3rd students admitted are girls, efforts will be made to post male and female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students in JNVs subject to condition that they fulfill the normal eligibility conditions. However, there is no separate reservation for female teachers to this effect, reads the notification.
Important dates
Last date to apply for online application ends on August 9
Last date for fee registration: August 12
Date of written examination: September 5-10
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted for written examination / CBT based on information provided by him/her. It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to prove his/her eligibility with respect to qualification criteria advertised by NVS. Incomplete On-line application, in any manner shall be summarily rejected and no further correspondence shall be entertained.
NVS recruitment 2019: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website -- navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: Create a login id and password
Step 3: Apply for the NVS recruitment 2019 desired post
Step 4: Enter your details
Step 5: Take a printout of the online application
The NVS is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Akshay Kumar, Mariah Carey Just Won the #BottleCapChallenge With Her Voice
- WWE Star John Cena Meets Kohli Ahead of World Cup Semi-Finals But You Can't See Him
- Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Rainbow Birthday Cake, Fans Applaud for Supporting Pride Month
- Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge
- Difference Between Avengers Endgame's 'Snap' and Spider-Man Far From Home's 'Blip' Explained
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s