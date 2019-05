NVS Teacher Recruitment 2019: NVS Releases Applications for 370 Teacher Posts at nvsropune.gov.in

| The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti or NVS has released application form for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2019 on its official website nvsropune.gov.in According to official notification, the Pune-based Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will recruit a total of 370 teachers for the posts of Teachers for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers(TGTs), Miscellaneous Category Teachers & Faculty-cum-System Administrator(FCSA). Here is all important information regarding NVS Teacher Recruitment 2019 which will help applicants to know how to apply, subject-wise number of posts, eligibility, application form, and deadline to be tracked.Applicant should have Diploma in Computer Application or BCA or B.Tech or IT from recognized university. They should have qualified CTET (Common Teacher Eligibility Test).The 2019 NVS Teacher Recruitment Application Form can be downloaded online but the submission mode is totally offline. The 2019 NVS Teacher Recruitment Application Form can be downloaded from nvsropune.gov.in or https://cloudfront.timesnownews.com/media/Notification-NVS-PGT-TGT-Posts.pdf . The hard copy of duly filled application has to send by post at respective cluster center. The same can also be submitted in person at Principal office of any one of the seven JNVcenters.The last date to apply for teachers’ posts at Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is June 5. The verification of document will be done by June 17.A merit list will be prepared on the basis of information provided, verified in the NVS Teacher Recruitment Application Form and total scholastic achievement of candidates. No interview will be conducted.The salary range for selected TGT and PGT are Rs 26,250 and Rs 27,500 per month respectively. The category-wise recruitment of teachers are as follows-PGT: 128 Posts, TGT: 172 Posts, FCSA: 70 PostsThe shortlisted candidates will be appointed on contract basis for duration of 10 months and will join NVS located in states/UTs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Goa.