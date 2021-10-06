NW Delhi Police Launches Op Sajag', Nabs 116 Criminals'

New Delhi, Oct 5: The northwest district police of Delhi has launched Operation Sajag’ comprising area domination exercises and their special combings and intensive checking at pickets and arrested 116 criminals in the last two days, officials said on Tuesday. Under Operation Sajag’, aimed at keeping a tab on criminals and anti-social elements, special cordon and search operations were conducted in various areas of Delhis northwest district on Sunday and Monday, they said. The campaign was named Operation Sajag’ which continued for 24 hours amid maximum deployment of police officials from all police stations along with paramilitary forces, making the operation a success, they added. The police officers were deployed on strategic locations with the main focus areas being dark and vulnerable stretches of roads and highways, including Ring Road, Inner Ring Road and GT Karnal Road, besides slum clusters, markets, parks and malls, the police said in a statement.

During the operation, a total of 116 criminals, including nine snatchers, 10 bad characters, one auto-lifter, four thieves and one bootlegger, were arrested, police said. Police identified two of the snatchers as Sumit, 24, and Himanshu, 23, both residents of the Wazirpur JJ colony.

The mobile phone of complainant Mohammad Takshir had been snatched by them on Monday when he was going home in a rickshaw, the police said. In the Shalimar Bagh area, the cash of an ice cream vendor was snatched by three unknown persons on Sunday. Police subsequently apprehend three juveniles on Monday and recovered the cash from them, the police said. The operation will be continued in the district, they added.

