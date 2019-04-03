LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
NYAY Criticism Was Personal Opinion, NITI Aayog VC Tells Election Commission Amid Row

Rajiv Kumar has responded to the EC, saying that he spoke in his 'personal capacity' as an economist and his comments 'should not be interpreted' as Aayog’s stand on the Congress’ scheme.

Updated:April 3, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Fille photo of NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.
New Delhi: Days after the Election Commission sought a response from NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on his remarks criticising the Congress over its minimum income guarantee promise, the V-C said his comments on NYAY reflected his “personal opinion” as an economist.

Kumar has responded to the Election Commission, saying he spoke in his “personal capacity” as an economist and his comments “should not be interpreted” as Aayog’s stand on the Congress’ scheme.

Further, the NITI Aayog V-C also cited the example of Montek Singh Ahluwalia who, as the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (the predecessor of the NITI Aayog), had commented on the ‘Gujarat Model’ in April 2014 when the EC’s Model Code of Conduct was in force for Lok Sabha elections.

Right after the Congress released its Nyunatam Aay Yojana, Kumar had said the promise of a minimum income of Rs 6,000 to the poorest 20 per cent households is the party’s stunt to “say and do anything to win elections”.

“I think the fiscal deficit may increase from 3.5 per cent to 6 per cent. All the credit rating agencies may bring down our ratings. We may not get loans from outside and eventually, our investments might be blocked,” Kumar had told ANI.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
