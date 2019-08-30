Take the pledge to vote

NYKS Admit Card 2019 Released at nyks.nic.in; Download via Direct Link

Candidates who had gone through the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan application filing process are asked to download the admit card for the examination from the NYKS official website at nyks.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
NYKS Admit Card 2019 Released at nyks.nic.in; Download via Direct Link
Representative image.
The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has published NYKS Admit Card 2019 for Assistant Director and other posts on August 29, 2019. The NYKS Admit Card 2019 was released by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan on its official website, nyks.nic.in. Candidates who had gone through the application filing process are asked to download the admit card for the examination from the NYKS official website. Further, the candidates can download the NYKS Admit Card 2019 from the direct link. The last date to download the call letter is September 9, 2019.

The examination will be conducted to fill vacancies for the post of Assistant Director, District Youth Coordinator, Junior Computer Programmer, Senior Hindi Translator, assistant and others. Candidates can read Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan's job notification here.

The examination will take on September 6, 7 and 8, 2019 for various posts in Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan. The examination will be conducted in three shifts - 8 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 2 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

NYKS Admit Card 2019: steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official site of NYKS, nyks.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'NYKS Admit Card 2019'

Step 3: Enter registration number, password and other details

Step 4: Your Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Once downloaded, candidates are advised to check their name, roll number, registration number, examination center, course name and other details carefully. Candidates should carry their NYKS Admit Card 2019 to the examination hall as no one will be allowed to enter the hall premises without it.

| Edited by: Hasiba Amin
