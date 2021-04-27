O2 Concentrators, Ventilators, Surgical Masks: How the World is Pitching in to Help India Out of Covid Crisis

International aid and assistance continues to pour in for India as it grapples a disastrous second wave of coronavirus pandemic. UK, France, US, Saudi Arab and Dubai are among some countries which have expressed solidarity with India as the coronavirus tally breaches global records, overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure.

Among the countries that extended a helping hand in testing times for India, UK announced that it would send 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators to India this week. Out of these, 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators already arrived on April 27, 2021.

France on the other hand said it would send out assistance in two phases. In the first phase this week, eight large Oxygen Generating Plants, liquid oxygen 28 respirators and their consumables and 200 electric syringe pushers would be sent. In phase two, five liquid oxygen containers would be sent next week.

Ireland is to send 700 Oxygen concentrators this week, while Germany will send mobile oxygen production plants, 120 ventilators, over 80 million KN95 masks. Germany will also hold webinar on testing and RNA sequencing of coronavirus. AFMS (Armed Forces Medical Services) is also importing 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday said that Australia will send 500 ventilators, one million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields.

Kuwait and Russia have ensured to supply covid-19 medical supplies secured through private and other channels. and Singapore promised 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators, four Cryogenic Oxygen Containers and other medical supplies.

Via sea route, Saudi Arab will send 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen, while Hong Kong has pitched in to help with 800 oxygen concentrators. Thailand will send four Cryogenic Oxygen Tanks and UAE has assured six cryogenic oxygen containers.

