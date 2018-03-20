OAVS Recruitment 2018: 1544 Posts for Principal & Teachers, Apply Before April 10

OAVS Recruitment 2018 to fill 1544 vacancies for the post of Principal and Teachers has begun on the official website of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) - oavs.in.OAVS aims to recruit eligible candidates for various posts including Principal, TGT Teachers, PGT Teachers, PET and Art/Music/Computer Teachers. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 10th April 2018, 5:00 pm.Step 1: Visit the official website – http://oavs.in/Step 2: Click on 'Link for online Application'Step 3: Click on "I Agree" at the end of the page and then click on the start buttonStep 4: Enter your details to register and login to your profileStep 5: Enter your personal details, Qualification and Upload picture/signatureStep 6: Submit the application fee under State Bank Multi option payment systemStep 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceThe applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 (non-refundable) for the post of Principal and Rs 1,000 for the post of Teachers.The applicants are required to pay online only through "State Bank Collect".The last date for submitting application fee is 16th April 2018 by 11:45 pm.Principal - 162TGT English - 56TGT Social Studies - 140TGT Odia - 72TGT Maths - 37TGT Science - 42TGT Hindi - 105TGT Sanskrit - 59PET - 96Art Teacher - 81Music Teacher - 115Computer Teacher - 79PGT English - 100PGT Physics - 100PGT Chemistry - 100PGT Biology - 100PGT Maths - 100PrincipalThe applicant must possess a Masters Degree from a recognized University with minimum 45% marks. The candidate must be B.Ed from an institution recognized by NCTE.TeachersThe applicant must possess a Masters Degree in Arts/Science from a recognized University along with B.Ed from any University of the State, Odisha.The applicant must have passed in the Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSEET/CTET) conducted by BSE/CBSE according to the guidelines given by NCTE for the purpose.The applicant must have the desired Computer knowledge.For more information, candidates are advised to visit official advertisement link:http://www.oavs.in/pdf/FINAL%20ADVERTISEMENT%20FOR%203RD%20PHASE%20RECRUITMENT-15.03.2018.pdfCandidates who wish to apply for the post of Principal must be above 32 years and below 45 years of age as on 1st March 2018. Candidate must be above 21 years and below 32 years of age to apply for the post of Teachers.