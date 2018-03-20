English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OAVS Recruitment 2018: 1544 Posts for Principal & Teachers, Apply Before April 10
Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) aims to recruit eligible candidates for various posts including Principal, TGT Teachers, PGT Teachers, PET and Art/Music/Computer Teachers.
OAVS Recruitment 2018 to fill 1544 vacancies for the post of Principal and Teachers has begun on the official website of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) - oavs.in.
OAVS aims to recruit eligible candidates for various posts including Principal, TGT Teachers, PGT Teachers, PET and Art/Music/Computer Teachers. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 10th April 2018, 5:00 pm.
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://oavs.in/
Step 2: Click on 'Link for online Application'
Step 3: Click on "I Agree" at the end of the page and then click on the start button
Step 4: Enter your details to register and login to your profile
Step 5: Enter your personal details, Qualification and Upload picture/signature
Step 6: Submit the application fee under State Bank Multi option payment system
Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 (non-refundable) for the post of Principal and Rs 1,000 for the post of Teachers.
The applicants are required to pay online only through "State Bank Collect".
The last date for submitting application fee is 16th April 2018 by 11:45 pm.
Vacancy Details:
Principal - 162
TGT English - 56
TGT Social Studies - 140
TGT Odia - 72
TGT Maths - 37
TGT Science - 42
TGT Hindi - 105
TGT Sanskrit - 59
PET - 96
Art Teacher - 81
Music Teacher - 115
Computer Teacher - 79
PGT English - 100
PGT Physics - 100
PGT Chemistry - 100
PGT Biology - 100
PGT Maths - 100
Eligibility Criteria:
Principal
The applicant must possess a Masters Degree from a recognized University with minimum 45% marks. The candidate must be B.Ed from an institution recognized by NCTE.
Teachers
The applicant must possess a Masters Degree in Arts/Science from a recognized University along with B.Ed from any University of the State, Odisha.
The applicant must have passed in the Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSEET/CTET) conducted by BSE/CBSE according to the guidelines given by NCTE for the purpose.
The applicant must have the desired Computer knowledge.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit official advertisement link:
http://www.oavs.in/pdf/FINAL%20ADVERTISEMENT%20FOR%203RD%20PHASE%20RECRUITMENT-15.03.2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Principal must be above 32 years and below 45 years of age as on 1st March 2018. Candidate must be above 21 years and below 32 years of age to apply for the post of Teachers.
