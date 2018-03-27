English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OAVS Recruitment 2018: 1,544 Posts on Offer, Apply Before April 10
OAVS aims to fill 1544 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PET, Art Teacher, Music Teacher and Computer Teacher in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas
OAVS Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of The School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha - oavs.in. OAVS aims to fill 1544 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PET, Art Teacher, Music Teacher and Computer Teacher in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the same on or before April 10, 2018, 5 pm.
How to apply for OAVS Recruitment 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.oavs.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Detail modalities for Inviting applications for the post of Principal and Teachers in OAVs’
Step 3 - Read the instructions and click on Continue
Step 4 – Follow the application process, pay the application fee and complete your application form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
Principal- Rs 1500
Teaching Staff – Rs 1000
Important Dates:
Online Application Process Ends - 10th April till 5 pm
Last Date for Fee Payment post Registration - April 16, 2018 till 11.45 pm
OAVS Recruitment 2018 -Vacancy Details:
Principal -162
TGT English - 56
TGT Social Studies -140
TGT Odia -72
TGT Math -37
TGT Science -42
TGT Hindi -105
TGT Sanskrit -59
PET -96
Art Teacher -81
Music Teacher -115
Computer Teacher-79
PGT English -100
PGT Physics -100
PGT Chemistry -100
PGT Biology -100
PGT Math -100
Eligibility Criteria:
Principal - The applicant must possess a Master's Degree from a recognized University with minimum of 45% marks and B.E.D from an institution recognized by NCTE.
TGT - The applicant must possess 4 years integrated Degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. The minimum marks for SC/ ST/ PH/ SEBC applicants is 45% marks or applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Arts & Science along with B.E.D.
PET - The applicant must possess Degree/Post Graduate Degree in Physical Education i.e. B.P.Ed./M.P.Ed from a recognized University or institution.
Art Teacher - The applicant must possess a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts or Visual Arts from a recognized University.
Music Teacher - The applicant must possess Senior Secondary School Certificate and Bachelor Degree in Music recognized University or institution.
Computer Teacher - The applicant must possess B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science or IT/MCA/M.Sc. (IT) from a recognized University or institution or 'B' level from DOEACC or must possess BCA/ BSC in Computer Science from recognized University.
PGT English - The applicant must possess 2 years integrated post Graduate Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or Master's Degree in the concerned subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
https://cdn.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1258/EForms/image/FINAL_ADVERTISEMENT_3RDPHASE_OAVS.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 32 to 45 years as on March 1, 2018, for the post of Principal.
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on March 1, 2018, for other teaching posts.
Pay Scale:
Principal - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs 15,600 to Rs 31,900 with a Grade Pay of Rs 6,600.
Teachers (TGT) - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600.
PET - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,200.
Art Teacher - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600.
Music Teacher - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,200.
Computer Teacher - The selected candidate will get consolidated salary of Rs 13,900.
PGT - The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,800.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT), Interview and Performance Test written examination followed by Personal Interviews for final selection of the candidates.
