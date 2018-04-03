OAVS Recruitment 2018 for 1544 Teaching Posts Closing on April 10, Apply Now

OAVS Recruitment 2018 to fill 1544 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PET, Art Teacher, Music Teacher and Computer Teacher in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OVAS) is coming to a close next week on Tuesday, 10th April 2018, 5 pm.Those who will successfully register online before the due date, will be able to pay the application fee till 16th April 2018, 11:45 pm. Application fee to apply for the post of Principal is Rs 1,500 while for other Teaching posts is Rs 1,000.Candidates seeking to pursue their teaching career with The School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant job position before the due date.Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.oavs.inStep 2: Click on the notification that reads, 'Detail modalities for Inviting applications for the post of Principal and Teachers in OAVs'Step 3: Read the instructions and click on ContinueStep 4: Follow the application process, pay the application fee and complete your application formStep 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referencePrincipal -162TGT English - 56TGT Social Studies -140TGT Odia -72TGT Math -37TGT Science -42TGT Hindi -105TGT Sanskrit -59PET -96Art Teacher -81Music Teacher -115Computer Teacher-79PGT English -100PGT Physics -100PGT Chemistry -100PGT Biology -100PGT Math -100The eligibility criteria and pay scale differ for the various posts mentioned above. Therefore candidates must read through the official advertisement as given in the URL mentioned below:https://cdn.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1258/EForms/image/FINAL_ADVERTISEMENT_3RDPHASE_OAVS.pdfTo apply for the post of Principal, the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 32 to 45 years as on 1st March 2018.To apply for the post of Teaching Staff, the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st March 2018.Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in a Computer Based Test (CBT), Interview and Performance Test written examination. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.