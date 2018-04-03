English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OAVS Recruitment 2018 for 1544 Teaching Posts Closing on April 10, Apply Now
Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan wants to fill 1544 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PET, Art Teacher, Music Teacher and Computer Teacher.
Image for representation only.
OAVS Recruitment 2018 to fill 1544 vacancies for the post of Principal, TGT, PGT, PET, Art Teacher, Music Teacher and Computer Teacher in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OVAS) is coming to a close next week on Tuesday, 10th April 2018, 5 pm.
Those who will successfully register online before the due date, will be able to pay the application fee till 16th April 2018, 11:45 pm. Application fee to apply for the post of Principal is Rs 1,500 while for other Teaching posts is Rs 1,000.
Candidates seeking to pursue their teaching career with The School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant job position before the due date.
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.oavs.in
Step 2: Click on the notification that reads, 'Detail modalities for Inviting applications for the post of Principal and Teachers in OAVs'
Step 3: Read the instructions and click on Continue
Step 4: Follow the application process, pay the application fee and complete your application form
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Vacancy Details:
Principal -162
TGT English - 56
TGT Social Studies -140
TGT Odia -72
TGT Math -37
TGT Science -42
TGT Hindi -105
TGT Sanskrit -59
PET -96
Art Teacher -81
Music Teacher -115
Computer Teacher-79
PGT English -100
PGT Physics -100
PGT Chemistry -100
PGT Biology -100
PGT Math -100
Eligibility Criteria & Pay Scale:
The eligibility criteria and pay scale differ for the various posts mentioned above. Therefore candidates must read through the official advertisement as given in the URL mentioned below:
https://cdn.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1258/EForms/image/FINAL_ADVERTISEMENT_3RDPHASE_OAVS.pdf
Age Limit:
To apply for the post of Principal, the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 32 to 45 years as on 1st March 2018.
To apply for the post of Teaching Staff, the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st March 2018.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in a Computer Based Test (CBT), Interview and Performance Test written examination. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.
Also Watch
Those who will successfully register online before the due date, will be able to pay the application fee till 16th April 2018, 11:45 pm. Application fee to apply for the post of Principal is Rs 1,500 while for other Teaching posts is Rs 1,000.
Candidates seeking to pursue their teaching career with The School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant job position before the due date.
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.oavs.in
Step 2: Click on the notification that reads, 'Detail modalities for Inviting applications for the post of Principal and Teachers in OAVs'
Step 3: Read the instructions and click on Continue
Step 4: Follow the application process, pay the application fee and complete your application form
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Vacancy Details:
Principal -162
TGT English - 56
TGT Social Studies -140
TGT Odia -72
TGT Math -37
TGT Science -42
TGT Hindi -105
TGT Sanskrit -59
PET -96
Art Teacher -81
Music Teacher -115
Computer Teacher-79
PGT English -100
PGT Physics -100
PGT Chemistry -100
PGT Biology -100
PGT Math -100
Eligibility Criteria & Pay Scale:
The eligibility criteria and pay scale differ for the various posts mentioned above. Therefore candidates must read through the official advertisement as given in the URL mentioned below:
https://cdn.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1258/EForms/image/FINAL_ADVERTISEMENT_3RDPHASE_OAVS.pdf
Age Limit:
To apply for the post of Principal, the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 32 to 45 years as on 1st March 2018.
To apply for the post of Teaching Staff, the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st March 2018.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in a Computer Based Test (CBT), Interview and Performance Test written examination. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Soha Ali Khan, Rana Daggubati's Films To Be Screened At New York Indian Film Festival
- Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
- MS Dhoni Reveals Excitement After Receiving Padma Bhushan in Uniform
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- BCCI Extends Ratnakar Shetty's Contract Till June 30