In His Memoir, Obama Talks About Global Leaders. This Includes Gandhis and Manmohan Singh

The New York Times reviewed Obama's memoir 'A Promised Land', in which among other issues, the first Black American President has talked about political leaders from around the world, including the Gandhi family and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The 768-page memoir, expected to hit the stands on November 17, chronicles Obama's childhood and political rise, before diving deeply into his historic 2008 campaign and first four years in office. Obama visited India twice as the US President — in 2010 and 2015.

Here's What He Has to Say About Congress Leaders

Rahul Gandhi: The former US president said that the Congress leader has a "nervous, unformed quality" about him like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to "master the subject."

Sonia Gandhi: The NYT review said in the memoir "we are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi."

Manmohan Singh: Obama described the former prime minister as a person "having a kind of impressive integrity." Earlier too, as the president of United States, Obama had praised Singh on several occasions. In 2010, after the G20 summit in Toronto, he had said: "I can tell you that here at G20, when the prime minister speaks, people listen." He added that it was because of his deep knowledge of economic issues, India rose as a world power.

Talking about his memoir, Obama said that more than anyone else, he has written his book for the young people — "as an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us".