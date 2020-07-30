OBC Quota: Raise Creamy Layer Ceiling, Don't Count Salary and Farm Income, Says Parliamentary Panel

Not including salary and agricultural revenue while calculating the annual income ceiling for the creamy layer category of OBCs and raising this limit to Rs 15 lakh from 8 lakh at present are some of the recommendations made by a parliamentary panel in its report.

At present those belonging to other backward classes (OBCs) are eligible for 27 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs, barring those who come under the creamy layer category with an annual income of more than Rs 8 lakh.

Parliamentary standing on welfare of backward classes which is chaired by BJP MP Ganesh Singh in its report on 'Rationalisation of Creamy Layer in Employment for OBCs in Services and Posts under the control of Government of India' has recommended to raise the ceiling of creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, sources in the panel said. The panel in its report has also recommended that the salary and the agriculture income should not be included while calculating the ceiling limit for creamy layer category for OBC reservation, source said.

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, who is member of the panel said the general opinion of all members of the panel is to increase the ceiling limit of creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh as it drastically reduces the number of candidates from OBCs eligible for 27 per cent reservation in government jobs and for admissions in education institutions. While sources said some members in the panel were not in agreement with the concept of creamy layer suggesting that the reservation is based on the basis of social backwardness and not on economic disparity.

Meanwhile, government is considering to revise the creamy layer ceiling for OBCs quota to Rs 12 lakh from Rs 8 lakh at present.