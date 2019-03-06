English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OBCs to Get 27% Reservation in MP, EWS 10%, Announces CM Kamal Nath
The BJP had targeted the ruling Congress government over non-implementation of EWS reservation during the three-day Budget session last month.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: In a bid to woo OBCs and weaker sections within the upper castes ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced reservation for backward classes would be hiked from 14 to 27% while the 10% EWS reservation would also be introduced in the state.
While speaking at a function in Sagar district on Wednesday, Nath claimed that the state government was committed for the development of every section of the society.
It’s worth mentioning that Madhya Pradesh was yet to introduce 10% reservation in government jobs in the state despite the Centre passing a constitutional amendment in this regard and several states implementing the same already in their domains.
The BJP had targeted the ruling Congress government over non-implementation of EWS reservation during the three-day Budget session last month. The state government had informed then that a committee has been formed to look into the implementation of EWS reservation.
OBCs form almost 50% of the electorate in Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, distributing loan waiver certificates to farmers in Sagar, Nath claimed that the state government was working for self-reliance of state’s 70% population who are dependent on agriculture.
On the occasion, Nath laid the foundation of 33 gaushalas with the estimated cost of Rs 10 crore and also laid the foundation of several developmental projects worth Rs 763 crores.
While speaking at a function in Sagar district on Wednesday, Nath claimed that the state government was committed for the development of every section of the society.
It’s worth mentioning that Madhya Pradesh was yet to introduce 10% reservation in government jobs in the state despite the Centre passing a constitutional amendment in this regard and several states implementing the same already in their domains.
The BJP had targeted the ruling Congress government over non-implementation of EWS reservation during the three-day Budget session last month. The state government had informed then that a committee has been formed to look into the implementation of EWS reservation.
OBCs form almost 50% of the electorate in Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, distributing loan waiver certificates to farmers in Sagar, Nath claimed that the state government was working for self-reliance of state’s 70% population who are dependent on agriculture.
On the occasion, Nath laid the foundation of 33 gaushalas with the estimated cost of Rs 10 crore and also laid the foundation of several developmental projects worth Rs 763 crores.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Satire: Indian Players to Sport Abhinandan Style Moustache at World Cup
- Junglee Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is New Age Tarzan in Chuck Russell’s Film
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- F1 Faces Pressure Over Rights Ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
- Neeraj Chopra Eyes Consistency in Crucial Season Before 90m Push
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results