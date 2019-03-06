OBCs to Get 27% Reservation in MP, EWS 10%, Announces CM Kamal Nath

In a bid to woo OBCs and weaker sections within the upper castes ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced reservation for backward classes would be hiked from 14 to 27% while the 10% EWS reservation would also be introduced in the state.While speaking at a function in Sagar district on Wednesday, Nath claimed that the state government was committed for the development of every section of the society.It’s worth mentioning that Madhya Pradesh was yet to introduce 10% reservation in government jobs in the state despite the Centre passing a constitutional amendment in this regard and several states implementing the same already in their domains.The BJP had targeted the ruling Congress government over non-implementation of EWS reservation during the three-day Budget session last month. The state government had informed then that a committee has been formed to look into the implementation of EWS reservation.OBCs form almost 50% of the electorate in Madhya Pradesh.Meanwhile, distributing loan waiver certificates to farmers in Sagar, Nath claimed that the state government was working for self-reliance of state’s 70% population who are dependent on agriculture.On the occasion, Nath laid the foundation of 33 gaushalas with the estimated cost of Rs 10 crore and also laid the foundation of several developmental projects worth Rs 763 crores.