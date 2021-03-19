Objecting to Nomenclature, Centre Stops Delhi Govt's Pet Ration Scheme; AAP Hits Back

In a fresh round of tussle between the AAP and Centre, the Delhi government’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration to beneficiaries, set to be operationalised from March 25, has hit a roadblock with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution denying permission for it just days before the roll-out.

The scheme is called the ‘mukhya mantri ghar ghar ration yojana’. The objection raised by the Centre is the change in the nomenclature of the AAP government’s scheme for the doorstep delivery of ration under the targeted public distribution system of the scheme. On March 19, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs Joint Secretary S Jagganathan wrote to Ms Padmini Singla, Secretary and Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of NCT, Delhi. He raised three points and denied permission to the AAP government to go ahead with the scheme as planned.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government had planned to launch the scheme with 100 households in Seemapuri, East Delhi. The doorstep delivery of ration is a scheme reportedly close to Kejriwal’s heart, with his own work at the grassroots-level.

The central government, however, has made it clear that a state specific ration scheme cannot draw upon the benefits of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). In the March 19 letter, Jagganathan referred to the notification of the AAP government issued on February 20, for the implementation of a ‘state specific scheme’ MMGGRA for doorstep delivery of ration under the Targeted Public Distribution System.

He said, “under examination of the said notification, it is clarified that the subsidised food grain being allocated by the department for distribution under the NFSA cannot be used for the operationalisation of any state specific/other scheme under a different name/nomenclature other than NFSA, as the same is not permissible under the Act.” The Ministry further said any changes or amendments in the provisions of the Act, including nomenclatures used for distribution of NFSA food grain can only be done through Parliamentary procedures.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, also underlined that while states may like to enhance the distribution of subsidized foodgrains, including additional entitlements, more subsidy etc., the nomenclature from NFSA to any local state scheme name may be misinterpreted by the beneficiaries as state benefits and may give rise to confusion regarding their rights under the Act.

“In view of the above, the use of new nomenclature /scheme name for distribution of NFSA foodgrain by GNCTD, as noted above is not permissible,” the central government reiterated. Jagganathan also clarified that the central government would have no objection if the state government launches its own scheme without “mixing the elements of the NFSA foodgrains”.

The AAP government is now mulling over the next course of action.